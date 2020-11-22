Fort Hood breaks ground on new museum
The National Mounted Warrior Museum broke ground on phase one of the project Thursday morning in front of the horse stables at the 1st Cavalry Division in front about 90 spectators and contributors to the project.
The new 28,700-square-foot museum is expected to open by the end of 2022, and is expected to grow in size in subsequent phases, officials said. It is being built outside Fort Hood’s security fence, meaning visitors will not have go through a Fort Hood gate to get to it.
Touted as tourism draw for the Killeen-Fort Hood area, officials expect the museum to bring in 265,000 visitors per year, most of them who live outside the area.
Bob Crouch, the vice president of the National Mounted Warfare Foundation, spoke after the ceremony on a day long in the making.
“Today is a day that’s been almost 10 years in the making. Our foundation, the National Mounted Warfare Foundation, was founded in early 2011 with the mission to plan for, to raise the funds for and to build the National Mounted Warrior Museum, and we are here today breaking ground on the first phase of that museum,” Crouch said. “We wanted something that would honor all of the soldiers and units that have served here at Fort Hood over the years and we really wanted to make it a world class facility that makes this community and this installation proud.”
Fort Hood ‘command climate’ report due out
The report that details the Army’s investigation into the “command climate” at Fort Hood will be released to the public on Dec. 8.
Meanwhile, top Army leaders have the report and are reviewing it, Army officials announced this week.
“I am deeply saddened and concerned by the recent news reports of how sexual assault and sexual harassment have plagued our force and brought harm to our soldiers,” Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy said in a video statement Wednesday. “This topic has captivated the attention of America and our Army leaders and it is abundantly clear — we must do better.”
McCarthy also announced the release date of the report, and described what Army leaders are doing with the report now.
“Army senior leaders are in receipt of the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee’s report and are reviewing its findings and recommendations,” he said. “My preliminary review of the report, recent cases, and recent media coverage, have hardened my belief that the Army’s SHARP program hasn’t achieved its mandate to eliminate sexual assaults and sexual harassment by creating a climate that respects the dignity of every member of the Army family.”
McCarthy ordered the Army investigation in response to the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who reported to family members that she was sexually harassed at Fort Hood prior to her disappearance and death earlier this year. Her case drew worldwide headlines and cast a shadow over Fort Hood with dozens of protests outside the gates that went on for months. Protesters, some who called for the closure of Fort Hood, said Army leaders on post do little for soldiers who go missing, and the current method of reporting sexual assaults and harassment needs to change.
Killeen Food Care Center sets records, prepares for holiday distribution
As the Killeen Food Care Center approaches its busiest time of the year, it has already set distribution records, and it now prepares to give away thousands of Thanksgiving and Christmas bags.
Applications for the Thanksgiving and Christmas bags is closed, Raymond Cockrell, the food care center’s executive director, said via email on Wednesday.
As of Tuesday evening, the center had received around 2,300 applications for the Thanksgiving and Christmas bags.
Distribution of the Thanksgiving and Christmas bags will be Monday and Tuesday.
On Monday, representatives of the Fort Hood Command Finance Specialists and the chaplain’s office will pick up around 1,000 bags to take back to Fort Hood to distribute to those soldiers and family members who had applied.
On Tuesday, at 7 a.m., churches and service organizations will pick up around 700 bags, and at 8 a.m., the Killeen HELP Center will pick up around 200 for its clients who applied.
The upcoming Food For Families food drive will be crucial to keeping the shelves stocked through the holiday season.
KISD board selects new president, 2 new officers
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees named a new president and presiding officer, and two new officers on Tuesday.
JoAnn Purser was voted in as the new board president with a 5-2 vote Tuesday. Marvin Rainwater and Minerva Trujillo voted against the nomination. Purser will succeed Corbett Lawler in the president’s post.
Board Secretary Susan Jones was chosen as the board’s new vice president with a 4-3 vote. Lawler, Trujillo and Rainwater voted against the nomination.
Brett Williams was then voted into the position formerly held by Jones as board secretary with a 4-3 vote and the same three board members voted against the selection.
Later in the meeting, the board voted 6-1 to approve the new guaranteed maximum price for the expansion project of the football stadium at the new high school being built on Chaparral Road.
Finally, near the end of the meeting, the board discussed the naming of the new high school being built on Chaparral Road.
The board discussed names like Chaparral High School for the road the school will be on, Yowell Ranch High School for the neighborhood near the school, Legion High School as a connection to the military community in Killeen and Champion High School.
However, no decision was made by the board Tuesday, and the item will be back on the agenda at the Dec. 8 meeting.
Killeen council OKs Comprehensive Plan agreement
Kevin Shepherd of Verdunity, Inc., spoke to the Killeen City Council on Tuesday about his company’s role in producing a Comprehensive Plan for the city, which the council subsequently approved in a 6-1 vote at a cost of $349,140.
Shepherd said that every single city he has visited has infrastructure issues. He also said that his firm is about connecting vision of a community to its day-to-day budget.
“Everything our company is about is closing that gap,” Shepherd said about the resource gap that exists in cities.
Shepherd said the plan would likely place an emphasis on downtown and on existing neighborhoods.
“You guys have a ridiculous amount of potential here,” he said.
A similar comprehensive plan was prepared for the city in 2010, which City Spokesperson Hilary Shine said was supposed to last until 2030. Since that time there was an unsuccessful attempt at a similar plan done internally.
In other action Tuesday, the council heard a proposal from Alistair Jenkin of NRP Group regarding a multi-family development at W.S. Young and Business 195, at an estimated cost of $65 million. The project would be a partnership between NRP and the city, and when completed would provide an estimated 368 units, made up of 20 percent brick and stone, with amenities such as a clubhouse, parking conference rooms and others.
Also at the meeting, the council heard a presentation from Riakos Adams, president of Killeen Volunteers, Inc., regarding the current status of the organization.
The council also heard a year-in-review presentation from City Recreation Director Joe Brown about Killeen Animal Services.
