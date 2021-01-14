Three new candidates applied for spots on the Killeen City Council Thursday. Holly Teel and Lauren Young filed their applications for the District 1 seat, and former councilmember Brockley Moore applied to run for the District 4 seat. All four district seats for the Killeen City Council will be up for grabs in the May 1 election. Feb. 12 will be the last day for filing applications for places on the May 1 election ballot.
The expiring terms of Central Texas College District board members Bill Beebe, place 4, and Brenda Coley, place 5, are up for grabs this May. Both are at-large positions and are six-year terms. Both Beebe and Coley filed their applications Thursday for places on the May election ballot.
Candidates who want to file an application for a place on the ballot can do so through Friday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. For more information about the Central Texas College election and how to file an application visit https://bit.ly/35F62Pc.
