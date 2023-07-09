Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas (CIS) recently announced its Employee of the Quarter for January-March 2023. Nominated by the CIS program team, Lauren Morehouse, site coordinator at Jarrell Elementary School in Jarrell, was awarded a certificate and gift card as an outstanding member of CIS. She has been with CIS more than 10 years.
Morehouse’s nomination cited her as “exemplifying extreme dedication and commitment to the CIS team as well as the faculty, students and families at Jarrell Elementary. She models teamwork and flexibility by displaying a positive attitude and a willingness to help others.”
Michael Dewees, local CIS executive director, noted Morehouse represents CIS in a professional and positive manner and is a wonderful asset to the organization. “Lauren has not only effectively served her campus but has been instrumental in her assistance to the CIS programs across all four campuses within Jarrell ISD,” he said. “She did not hesitate to take the lead and become the point of contact as our CIS Food Bank coordinator for the entire district. In addition, Lauren continues to meet all benchmarks and goals for each quarter and submits reports in a timely manner.”
CIS of Greater Central Texas is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to positively impacting the lives of children by helping them achieve success academically and personally. The CIS mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. This past year, more than 6,100 students benefitted from CIS services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.