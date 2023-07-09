Communities In Schools

Jarrell ISD employees and members of Communities In Schools surprised Lauren Morehouse, center with certificate, with the CIS Employee of the Quarter award recently.

 Courtesy Photo

Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas (CIS) recently announced its Employee of the Quarter for January-March 2023. Nominated by the CIS program team, Lauren Morehouse, site coordinator at Jarrell Elementary School in Jarrell, was awarded a certificate and gift card as an outstanding member of CIS. She has been with CIS more than 10 years.

Morehouse’s nomination cited her as “exemplifying extreme dedication and commitment to the CIS team as well as the faculty, students and families at Jarrell Elementary. She models teamwork and flexibility by displaying a positive attitude and a willingness to help others.”

