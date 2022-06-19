Killeen City Council will have a busy Tuesday night workshop meeting with a 33-item agenda. Items will range from citizen petitions to public hearings to possible appointment of a court administrator.
In the beginning of the meeting, the council will hear from three residents with their citizen’s petition. The first will be Holly Teel and her petition “The Impact of City Life on Mental Health”. The second will be Bear Jones and his petition “Update on Communication between Killeen Citizens and Killeen Police Department”. And lastly will be from Denise Doyle and her petition “Allowing Backyard Chickens”.
After the petitions, the council will hear and discuss memorandums and resolutions — one of which is about the possible $756,817 purchase of 10 police vehicles.
Also, council members are scheduled to resume their conversation on the appointment of council members to various boards, which caused a stir at the last meeting.
The council will also decide on the appointment of Jaime Brew as court administrator, following the retirement of the previous court administrator.
Council will then move into the public hearings. Two of these hearings are from Republic Engineering & Development Services on behalf of the Sheryl Yowell Anderson 1998 Trust et al., who are seeking to rezone close to 400 acres.
One public hearing is seeking to remove 507 N. Gray Street from the Historic Overlay District. That is the site of the old First National Bank Texas building, which is slated for demolition to make way for a $10 million county annex complex.
In the last half of the meeting, the council will move into discussion items.
These items will include an update from Planning and Zoning Commission and possible future parks in the city.
The last discussion item will be the annual review of Governing Standards and Expectations.
