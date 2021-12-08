Killeen City Council met on Tuesday night to decide whether on placing term limits on resident board members and as well reducing the number of residents on these boards, specifically Killeen’s Animal Advisory Committee.
“I love that you love to volunteer but you need to let other people come in to volunteer,” Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King said during a city council meeting on Tuesday night.
The proposed ordinance places a term limit of six years for the animal advisory and other committees. The council is expected to vote on the issue next week.
The Killeen Animal Advisory Committee is composed of at least one veterinarian, one city official, one person who works in an animal shelter, one representative of an animal welfare organization and seven residents. The proposed ordinance would reduce the number of residents from seven to three.
There has been some concern over whether having seven residents on the board was too many after a discussion in a previous meeting. The City Council brought this question up during a council meeting back in September but decided on moving the ordinance discussion to December.
During the September meeting, resident Anca Neagu said to the council: “It doesn’t make sense for the council to ask for diverse citizen participation and then to reduce the amount of people on the committee because of false information.”
Eventually, the council would pass the ordinance on to the December meeting, leaving the resident members on the board in their spots. During the September meeting, Councilman Ken Wilkerson and Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez decided to go to committee meetings to conduct their research on whether the number of residents was a liability to having a productive meeting.
When the subject was back on the table during Tuesday night’s meeting, a few residents did come to the council to express their opinions on reducing the number of residents on the committee.
“I don’t think that reducing the number is our solution here. Limiting the positions will only cause problems because you are limiting the voices, and these animals need a voice,” resident Holly Teel said to the council.
One resident expressed her frustration over putting in an application and being passed over for the residents who have been on the board for well over six years.
Resident Linda Marzi came to the board to explain that keeping a seven-member resident committee makes a better connection with other residents of Killeen.
“With seven committee citizen members, we have a wide range of skills and diverse opinions. We even create a team mentality with seven members. The more citizen members there are, there is a better connection to Killeen’s residents.” Marzi said.
Janice Holladay brought along her own findings to the board.
“I am a 59-year resident of Killeen and this city has a bad reputation, and that includes our animal shelters,” she said.
Holliday brought along a study to show that the city of Austin did well after the animal shelter there became a no-kill shelter.
“Do you want people to come to this city and move into the city? Then become a humane city,” Holliday said to the council.
After residents were done expressing their concerns regarding the possible reduction of committee members, City Attorney Traci Briggs brought in the potential ordinances for the council to vote on. One included implementing term limits on the resident members of boards and committees along with reducing the number of residents on the animal advisory board from seven to three.
Immediately, council members brought up their concerns regarding the lack of term limits placed on resident members.
“I am fine with the six years but when we keep bringing in the same people after these six years, then citizens are not going to see the point with even putting in an application to get onto a board because we keep bringing back the same people. It’s just not fair.” Nash-King said about the term limits.
Councilman Michael Boyd was in favor of the term limits and wondered whether there has been much of a social media campaign to bring in residents to serve on boards and committees. “The term limits are a good thing for the city of Killeen,” Boyd said.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown agreed.
“Having term limits will allow us for to look at certain seats and want to bring in new people,” she said.
Council members Wilkerson and Gonzalez, who have attended the meetings of the animal advisory board, found that the number of citizens was not the issue, but keeping the same people on the board only limits citizen participation.
“When I was there, there was never an issue with productivity with seven members, but we need to bring new people on,” Gonzalez said.
“We need to make a change,” Wilkerson said. “The committee is good at what they do and they are effective in getting their points across, but we do need new people in those seats.”
