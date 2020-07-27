On Tuesday evening Killeen residents will have the opportunity to attend a briefing on the city’s Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Budget.
City Manager Kent Cagle will host the briefing at 5 p.m., at city hall at 101 N. College Street.
For those unable to attend in person, the presentation will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10, according to a press release.
The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1, 2020 and ends Sept. 30, 2021. The entire 423-page budget document is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Budget.
A budget public hearing is scheduled at the August 4 City Council Meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall. A tax rate public hearing is scheduled at the August 18 City Council Meeting at 5 p.m., also at City Hall. Budget adoption is scheduled for September 8.
