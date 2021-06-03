The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park will remain closed until further notice due to a lifeguard shortage.
The aquatics center usually relies on lifeguards from previous seasons as well as new staff, but numbers are too low to open.
“This season, due to the COVID-19 shutdowns last year and minimized hours and staff totals, we did not see the return of staff we would in a typical summer,” Aquatics Supervisor Claryce Free said in an email. “Previous staff have moved out of the area, and some remaining fears of the pandemic have also played a role in the lifeguard shortage.”
The Aquatic Center and Long Branch Pool was open from July to August last year on a modified schedule with a total of 55 swim days. The pool served 3,063 swimmers during the summer.
Free said the city is using social media, school visits, flyer distribution at all the area high schools and local colleges, swim teams and athletic teams, word-of-mouth through returning staff, press releases, news stations, billboards and reaching out to previous staff to try and fill the vacant spots.
“Once we hire enough staff to safely open, then the Family Aquatic Center and Long Branch Pool will be opened,” Free said.
The annual revenue generated by the Family Aquatics Center averages $308,000, according to Free. This is revenue the city will miss out on if it is unable to open.
Residents can apply to become a lifeguard at Killeentexas.gov. The job is seasonal and pays $9.00 per hour. The job requires previous lifeguard experience and must have an American Red Cross Lifeguard certification (to include first aid, CPR, and AED) and Water Park certification.
