On Tuesday evening, Killeen residents will have the opportunity to attend a briefing on the city’s Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Budget.
City Manager Kent Cagle will host the briefing at city hall at 5 p.m., according to a press release.
“I think it is a great opportunity for citizens to hear and understand what’s in the budget this year and ask questions from the staff and offer input before the actual public hearings,” Mayor Jose Segarra said by email on Sunday. “I want to thank the City Manager and his staff for doing this and look forward to receiving feedback from staff on how this budget presentation and response from our citizens went.”
For those unable to attend the briefing in person, the presentation will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1, 2020 and ends Sept. 30, 2021. As proposed, the budget is balanced and allocates $204 million in expenditures across multiple funds.
For police and fire department budgets, the total proposed police budget is $32,760,912, up from $28,116,976 from FY2020, and for fire it is $24,055,577, up from $22,335,598. Within that, Segarra said that police officer and firefighters set to get their yearly pay raise.
Segarra said he did receive one recent phone call asking for the police budget to be cut.
“In our community we want to show that we are supportive of our police and fire departments, which is why we provide them the support that they need in order to do their jobs effectively,” Segarra said, adding that he attended the graduation of eight new police cadets on Friday. “We want to show our cadets that we support them.”
The entire 423-page budget document, first made available July 7, is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Budget. Embedded quick links in the Table of Contents allow users to easily access fund and department level details.
A budget public hearing is scheduled at the August 4 City Council Meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall. A tax rate public hearing is scheduled at the August 18 City Council Meeting at 5 p.m., also at City Hall.
Budget adoption is scheduled for September 8. Questions about the budget can be submitted to Budget-Team@KilleenTexas.gov by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 27 to be addressed during the briefing.
swilson@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7463
