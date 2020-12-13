Students at Clements/Parsons Elementary School in Copperas Cove ISD will be learning virtually this week.
In a letter to parents on Sunday, Superintendent Joe Burns said an increase in COVID-19 cases among students and staff last week prompted his decision to close the campus this week to “protect students and staff from further exposure risk.”
“All of CCISD’s other schools and facilities will continue operations on-site and on their normal schedules,” Burns said in the letter. “The health, safety, and well-being of our school community remains our top priority. We are following protocols aligned with expert health guidance to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect your student’s health.”
While staff and students who attend classes on campus have been wearing facial coverings, sanitizing and washing their hands frequently and maintaining appropriate social distancing during the school day, the school has had a few positive cases, Burns said.
Students at Clements/Parsons will learn from home through Dec. 17, when the district closes for the holidays.
The district will provide devices to students who need them to connect to the internet from home this week and will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to Clements/Parsons students through a grab-and-go meal service at the campus, Burns said. Lunch with breakfast for the following day can be picked up at the school between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. today through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.