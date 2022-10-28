Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Killeen’s police report was not available Friday. The Killeen Police Department is citing a “technical bug” as the reason for reports not being available.
Copperas Cove
Assault by contact — family violence — was reported at 12:33 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North Main Street.
An arrest was made at 1:25 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of criminal trespass in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 7:43 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Sunny Avenue and Ridge Street.
Indecency with a child — sexual contact — was reported at 8:33 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assisting another agency was reported at 9:11 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South First Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:07 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Found property was reported at 11:26 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 12:26 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 12:38 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:53 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An unattended death was reported at 1:59 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information was reported and a computer security breach were reported at 2:10 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of North 23rd Street.
A parking violation was reported at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Creek Street.
An open investigation was reported at 3:54 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Barr Lane.
A welfare concern was reported at 7:03 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Colt Drive.
Sexual assault of a child was reported at 7:27 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault with bodily injury was reported at 7:29 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
Harker Heights
Theft was reported at 1:25 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Found property was reported at 8:47 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest was made at 12:54 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard on suspicion of public intoxication.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 3:47 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:18 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Avenue F.
Harassment was reported at 1:11 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 3:29 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Burglary of business was reported at 4:28 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Third Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 5:36 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Disturbance was reported at 6:20 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Disturbance was reported at 6:31 p.m. Thursday on Hollywood Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:19 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
Loud music was reported at 10:25 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
