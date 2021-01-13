Local hospitals are continuing to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and distribute them to their staff and some to high risk residents.
As of Wednesday, the only local hospital that has vaccinated residents is Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood, which has vaccinated some first responders and high risk beneficiaries of the hospital.
“To date, we have administered the vaccine to healthcare workers, first responders, and high-risk patients. We will continue to follow the DOD phased distribution plan and offer the COVID-19 vaccine to beneficiaries as it becomes available,” Mikaela Cade, the hospital’s spokeswoman, said. “We remain committed to our priorities to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.”
As of Tuesday, Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights had still only received 600 doses of the vaccine and they had administered 520 of those. The remaining 80 doses will be administered this week, according to Lucy Taylor, the spokeswoman for Seton. Seton received its 600 doses on Dec. 23.
Taylor also said Seton is expecting to receive additional doses of the COVID vaccine next week, but officials do not know how many they will receive or the date they will come in from the state.
Erin Riley, the spokeswoman for AdventHealth, did not provide any vaccine numbers, but she did provide a statement on Tuesday.
“Since the COVID-19 vaccines became available to our hospital, we have worked diligently to distribute them, based on the guidelines outlined by the federal and state governments and the National Academy of Medicine, to front-line team members. In doing so, we have remained on-schedule with our vaccination plan and continue to administer to this group, given the high risk of exposure,” Riley said.
According to the state health department, AdventHealth has received 1,400 doses of the vaccine.
Tiya Searcy with Baylor Scott & White Health in Temple did not provide specific vaccine numbers for the hospital.
According to the state health department, the hospital has received around 6,350 doses of the COVID vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.