Lampasas County reported one additional case of the coronavirus as of Thursday, but the number of active cases continues to fall.
As of Wednesday evening, there were 2,028 total coronavirus cases. The county reported 15 of the cases being active — a decrease of three — and 25 people have died.
Coryell County did not provide an update on its website Friday afternoon.
In Thursday's update, Coryell County reported 4,870 total cases, 367 of which were active.
Of the total cases, the virus has claimed the lives of 47 county residents, while 4,456 have recovered.
