Lampasas County has reported its second coronavirus-related death.
Angela Rainwater, the county's emergency management coordinator, said the second death was reported on Tuesday afternoon.
Rainwater said she was not provided any information about the person, including the gender.
In total, there have been 158 confirmed positive cases in Lampasas County, Rainwater said on Wednesday. Of the total, 29 remain active, and 127 have recovered.
In Coryell County, the confirmed positive cases have increased by 28 since Monday.
The county reported on its website on Wednesday a total of 356 cases with 253 active, 99 recovered and four deaths.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
