Bell County’s number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed Thursday when health officials announced 32 residents — a third of which were connected to a cluster of infections at a Killeen church — had contracted the virus.
That is the highest daily increase reported in the county, according to the Bell County Public Health District. The county has at least 528 cases.
“The 32 new cases today can be attributed to several factors including, more gatherings occurring, complacency following masking and social distancing recommendations, and more frequent testing in health care settings,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Higher counts today are linked, in part, to a cluster of 10 new cases associated with a Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen.”
Destiny World Outreach Center, 101 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, did not immediately respond to a request to comment Thursday afternoon.
Robison-Chadwell is concerned people are getting bored and complacent about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“As much as most of us really want this virus to go away, we really do need to continue to be vigilant. Early efforts to stop the spread helped,” she said. “If we go back to that same level of vigor with handwashing, masking, and social distancing, we will likely see the numbers level out again, though I do not expect the numbers to drop as low as they were in April or early May.”
The health district also reported two additional cases to its Tuesday tally, which is now 21; it was 19. That 21 figure is now the second highest daily increase reported in the county.
The Bell County Public Health District did not report any new deaths Thursday. Six residents have died from the coronavirus.
The health district reported eight new recoveries, increasing that total to 245.
An additional 311 tests were performed since Wednesday, according to the health district. At least 20,491 tests have been performed in the county.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Coryell County did not receive new numbers from the state with the tally that didn’t include state prisoners, said Robert Harrell, emergency management coordinator. Coryell County reported 82 confirmed cases on Wednesday.
The state figures on Thursday showed 296 for Coryell County. That includes prisoners at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons in Gatesville.
Lampasas County remained at 10, officials said.
Herald reporter Hunter King contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.