An update on the COVID-19 situation in Killeen was provided during a council meeting Tuesday night amid a spike in coronavirus cases statewide and nationally.
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubiniski gave a presentation on behalf of the city during the workshop meeting at City Hall. The presentation broke down information from Bell County Public Health officials, which also gave a look at local case numbers, hospitalizations, city employee cases and what the city was most concerned about.
Currently, there are 11 city employees who have received a positive COVID test, A total of 18 city employees are in quarantine, which includes the 11 who tested positive and seven others who were exposed, according to the presentation. Below shows the departments they are from:
Killeen Police Department: 5
Killeen Fire Department: 1
Public Works: 3
Communications/Legal/CMO: 1
Recreation: 5
Community Development: 1
Planning & Development: 2
Kubinski said the case numbers, as well as hospitalizations were consistent with numbers around the same time last year. He said there was a spike following the July 4 holiday, and throughout the month. However, case counts and hospitalizations tapered off around August and September. But Kubinski expressed the numbers could be way different due to schools going back full swing with no mask mandates later this month.
“Seeing what we saw last year is not a bad thing,” Kubinski said. “But we don’t know what’s further down the road.”
Killeen Independent School District, during that time, required students to wear masks until Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order no longer mandating masks. Remote learning has also been discontinued for the 2021-2022 school year.
CONCERNS
Kubinski noted the west side of Killeen is the area of the city with the most active cases of coronavirus. As a precaution, Kubinski said a State Assistance Request for PPE gear has been submitted to bolster the city’s supply.
Also of concern is the delta variant, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is the dominant variant in the U.S. currently. Kubinski said this variant is the most aggressive thus far. However, another variant, lambda, is being monitored.
The lambda variant was first identified in Peru in December 2020, according to the World Health Organization. It is classified as a ‘variant of interest,’ meaning it could be more transmissible and resistant to treatment than other strains of the virus. In the U.S., there have been 1,053 cases of the Lambda variant, according to the CDC. A news release from Houston Methodist Medical Center also confirmed one case back in July.
Last week, Abbott signed an executive order that mandates reporting from hospitals, mandates vaccines to remain voluntary and encourages face masks in areas of high COVID rates.
Currently in the state of Texas, 12.8 million people, or 44%, have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the CDC.
Dean Robert, a nurse practitioner at Elms Creek Family Clinic in Killeen and a staff nurse in the emergency room at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, said the COVID situation at the hospital is growing worse.
“Hospital is full,” Robert said in a Facebook post. “ER is full. Waiting room is full several times over enough to fill the ED (emergency department) twofold.”
Robert said he urges residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a July 27 Facebook post, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple announced the hospital was updating its visitor policy in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
“As COVID-19 cases in Texas rise due to the highly contagious Delta variant, we are updating our visitor policy,” the July 27 Facebook post stated. “Effective Tuesday, July 27, patients receiving care in our hospitals and clinics for a condition other than COVID-19 will be allowed one visitor at a time over the age of 16. Patients receiving care in our NICUs or pediatric units for conditions other than COVID-19 may have up to two visitors at a time. We are continuing to restrict visitors for patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, except in certain circumstances. ...We know family and friends are an important part of the healing journey. Thank you for your understanding as we take this step to keep our patients, caregivers, and visitors safe.”
Baylor Scott & White patients who meet the criteria below may have one visitor over the age of 16:
Receiving care from pediatric units or NICUs
Laboring or receiving postpartum care
Undergoing a surgery or procedure
Experiencing difficulty understanding or making decisions
Disabled or impaired
Receiving end-of-life care
