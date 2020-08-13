Lampasas County is reporting 13 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday, bringing the county total to 228.
Of these, 188 have recovered and 35 are active. A total of five fatalities have been reported.
In Coryell County, 431 total coronavirus cases have been reported, up one from Tuesday. Of those, 276 are active, 151 have recovered, and four people have died from the virus.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
