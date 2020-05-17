COPPERAS COVE — On May 21 of last year, Bradi Diaz was sworn in as mayor of Copperas Cove. The ceremony came about a month after she won a special election against three other candidates seeking to fill the unexpired term of former Mayor Frank Seffrood. Seffrood died in December 2018 shortly after winning a run-off to earn a second term as mayor.
Diaz, 51, had served as Copperas Cove’s mayor before, from 2004 to 2007. Asked how she might have changed from her first term to her second, Diaz cited patience and an ability to listen.
“I think I did a good job as mayor before, but I think maybe (there’s) a maturity as well.”
In an interview last year before being sworn in, Diaz said her biggest challenge might be filling Seffrood’s rather large shoes.
“He set such a high bar,” Diaz said of the late mayor, “as far as the time commitment and just doing his level-best to just go to everything you’re asked to go to.
“He was amazing at doing that and loved doing that, and did such a great job.”
Her overall goal at the time was to help the city move forward and bring more development and activities to the city.
“We’re always on that cusp of being a little bit bigger, a little bit better, (and I) just want to be a part of making that happen.”
In the 12 months since being sworn in, Diaz has chaired city council meetings, represented the city at numerous events and functions, and continued her work as the business manager for property management company Dewald Properties, while still finding at least some time for herself and her family.
And while she expected to face some challenges as mayor, the two biggest that happened in her first year likely weren’t on her radar when she took office.
TORNADO
On June 9, 2019, an EF-2 tornado struck the western side of Copperas Cove in the Grimes Crossing/Big Divide Road area. The tornado had an estimated wind speed of 115 mph and traveled approximately a mile and a half from north to south. While causing millions in property damage, there was no loss of life or serious injuries.
“My home is not far from where the tornado hit,” Diaz said in an email interview. “We (she and her family) were outside that afternoon and watched as the weather came through. We sheltered and monitored the weather reports.
“Mr. Haverlah (City Manager Ryan Haverlah) notified me as soon as it was suspected a tornado had touched down and that we had several houses that sustained substantial damage. My initial reaction was to get out there and see what I could do.”
Diaz said the Copperas Cove fire and police departments were on the scene trying to determine that everyone was safe, so she did not visit the area the night the tornado hit.
“For the safety of all involved, CCPD began restricting access to only residents that lived in the area. So, one short month after taking office and one of my first actions as Mayor, I declared an emergency.”
On June 12, 2019, Diaz issued a disaster declaration for the area affected by the tornado, saying that “extraordinary measures” needed to be taken to “alleviate the suffering of people and to protect or rehabilitate property.” The measure allowed the city to activate its emergency plan and help dedicate more resources to the cleanup of the area.
Initial estimates of the damage caused by the tornado were around $2.7 million.
Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young worked closely with Diaz during the tornado emergency, as well as during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. He said she’s shown full support for his decisions as the Emergency Management Coordinator for the city, calling her “solid” and “a great person to work with.”
“She is very concerned about the community as a whole and ensures that the hard decisions are made on time and with due regard for all involved,” Young said.
DUTIES
As mayor, Diaz chairs each meeting of the City Council. She also represents the city on boards such as Central Texas Council of Governments, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the Hill Country Transit District Board of Directors. She also appears at various social events, as well as special meetings and town halls. It’s a time commitment that required a bit of preparation and planning even before the onset of the COVID-19 emergency.
“I would say (I spend) a couple hours on meeting prep and reading depending on the agenda items,” Diaz said. “I meet with Mr. Haverlah, Mr. Keller (Communications Director Kevin Keller) and Mrs. Wilson (City Secretary Lisa Wilson) twice monthly to review the coming agenda and my calendar of events for the month. These meetings are usually thirty minutes to an hour.”
Meeting with various boards adds several hours a month, and appearances at social events range from a few hours a week to almost daily during the busiest times of the year. The mayor is paid a $50 stipend for each regular and specially called council meeting she attends, according to a city document.
Overall, she feels that she has been dealing “surprisingly well” with the demands of the position, saying the nature of her “real job” allows her the flexibility to meet the needs of the city.
Diaz said she has a great working relationship with the members of the City Council that often allows for moments of humor during their meetings.
“We have a great respect for each other and conduct ourselves in a professional manner even though we may not all agree,” Diaz said. “But I enjoy laughter, and if I find humor in a situation I sometimes find it difficult to ignore.”
Councilman Fred Chavez said he likes having Diaz as mayor.
“Mayor Diaz’ election to her position was a big win for our city,” Chavez said. “She runs a tight ship from the dais; we stay on track, we remain focused and there is no doubt who is in charge during our meetings. I have long admired the Mayor’s ability to build consensus and her single-mindedness in achieving any goals she sets.
“I feel very confident in my role as a councilman, in large part because I know we have a strong mayor standing shoulder-to-shoulder with us.”
Councilwoman Joann Courtland said she and the mayor share a common background that helps them work together easily.
“Mayor Diaz and I both graduated from Copperas Cove High School which gives us a connection that allows us to communicate well,” Courtland said. “The Mayor truly loves this city and wants to do everything for the care and concern for citizens of the city.”
City Manager Ryan Haverlah also appreciates the mayor’s approach to leading the council.
“Her communication is direct, prompt, and respectful,” Haverlah said. “I have witnessed Mayor Diaz encourage disappointed individuals and identify common ground to improve dialogue. Her leadership brought unity among City Council and the community through several events impacting the entire community.”
THE COVID CRISIS
The latest unexpected emergency the mayor was dealt is the COVID-19 pandemic. Diaz said she started getting the first inkling the virus would be a serious problem in mid-March.
“Our emergency management team discussed the growing concern (on March 18) but didn’t feel the City needed to take action at that point,” Diaz said. “The very next day I participated in a conference call with Governor Abbott where he shared with judges and mayors (that) ‘the federal government is adamant about stopping the spread and they are looking for us (states and local government) to do it before they step in.’
“We were also very concerned as we monitored the increasing cases in Bell and McLennan counties, as well as Travis and Williamson counties. Cases in those counties were escalating rapidly and we had concerns about the transient nature of our region.”
On March 19, Gov. Abbott issued GA-8, a statewide emergency declaration taking steps to slow the spread of coronavirus. The next day, Diaz issued the first disaster declaration for the city, mirroring the governor’s order.
The seriousness of the COVID-19 emergency has led to a greater commitment of time by the mayor.
“I have spent most every weekday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall either participating in local, State or Federal conference calls or meeting with our emergency management team in an effort to ensure we have the most current information and can make the best decisions possible for our residents. I would then spend another two to three hours at home in the evenings monitoring and responding to emails and social media.
“This schedule lasted through March and into the first week of April,” Diaz said. “I now only participate in five to six conference calls a week and meet with our emergency management team once or twice weekly.”
If there is one disappointment Diaz has about the actions taken by the city during the coronavirus emergency, it’s that she couldn’t persuade the City Council of the need to implement a disaster declaration that included a very specific stay-at-home order.
“I truly felt we should have been proactive instead of reactive and advocated for more stringent restrictions than what (were) ultimately adopted by council,” Diaz said, “but I absolutely support what was decided.”
No one in Diaz’s immediate family was affected by the virus, but stopping the spread of COVID-19 did mean making some changes in living arrangements.
“The first adjustment we had to make was to kick my daughter, her fiancé and my new grandbaby out of my house,” Diaz said. “They were living with us after the birth of my grandbaby so we could help with the new baby and I could not risk the health of their family since neither my husband nor I were able to stay home.”
As the focus turns to reopening businesses and helping the economy recover, Diaz said she has faith that the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and the city’s Economic Development Corporation will help lead local recovery efforts.
Copperas Cove EDC Director Jonas Titas thinks the mayor may be undervaluing her own efforts in that regard.
“She and (CCISD Superintendent) Joe Burns were the first to stand up and say we have to find a way to make sure we can take care of our most vulnerable and they came up with the idea and plan for Cove Cares,” Titas said. The Cove Cares senior meal program delivered nearly 17,000 meals to seniors during the seven weeks it was active.
“She knows that some of the state wide directives have impacted some more than others and you can see her genuine empathy and the pain that causes,” Titas said. “In one of the first meetings about this in March, she said no matter the cost, she’s going to do what she feels and believes is right and best for Copperas Cove. We are extremely lucky to have her.”
FOCUS ON FAMILY
As the need to focus so much of her time on the COVID-19 crisis wanes, Diaz hopes to get back to what she loves about the job of mayor.
“I love anything with kids,” Diaz said. “Talking with kids, visiting schools, when they visit council chambers, when we recognize their accomplishments.”
That commitment is greatly appreciated by CCISD Communications Director Wendy Sledd.
“Copperas Cove is home for Mayor Diaz,” Sledd said. “Her children went to school here. She has a vested interest in seeing our community do well because she loves Cove.
“Mayor Diaz seizes every opportunity to represent our City and ensure that she is talking with and listening to feedback from citizens and then taking action. She truly is a role model of how to govern a community as mayor.”
Diaz also hopes to get more opportunities to unplug and do the thing that helps her recharge.
“My go-to for letting all this go is always my family,” said Diaz. “Hanging out doing absolutely whatever with my husband (Tony), my new grandbaby and my grown children.”
Asked to sum up what her first year back in the mayor’s chair has been like, Diaz is direct and to the point.
“Eventful, busy, challenging and yet I am thankful for the experience.”
dperdue@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7568
