A pair of food pantries in Killeen will be open to the public this Saturday.
The Refuge Corporation is holding its monthly mobile food pantry Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m., while supplies last, at Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
There will be an entrance on the north side of the parking lot, and one on the south side of the parking lot, with volunteers directing traffic.
The event could be postponed due to the weather. The Corporation will update its Facebook page Friday morning if the event is postponed.
The mobile food pantry is in a drive-thru format to ensure the safety of all clients and volunteers. Clients will remain in their vehicles, and volunteers will load food into the trunk.
The corporation’s executive director, Joseph Solomon, said at the last mobile food pantry on April 18 that if anyone does not have a vehicle and needs the food, they will be given food.
Registration will be done verbally by a volunteer coming by the vehicles as they line up, according to the corporation’s Facebook page.
Joseph Solomon, executive director of the corporation said he has seen a vast increase of people coming through the food pantry since March, when COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.
Also on Saturday, Operation Phantom Support is hosting its mobile food pantry which is open to the public. Normally only open to active-duty service members, veterans, military retirees and first responders, the food pantry is currently open to the public on the third Saturday of every month.
John Valentine III, founder of Operation Phantom Support, said the pantry will operate regardless of the weather conditions.
The food pantry is also in a drive-thru format from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and distribution is through the pantry’s alley. The pantry is located at 401 N. Eighth St.
Traffic will turn off of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard onto North Gray Street, then right on Santa Fe Plaza Drive, then left on North 10th Street, then left on East Avenue B, then left on North Eighth Street, then right into the alley.
For the public pantry on April 18, traffic was backed up several blocks. Deputies with the Bell County Constable’s Office will be conducting traffic control to ensure traffic moves smoothly.
Those wishing to receive food from Operation Phantom Support should print and fill out the intake form prior to coming through. The intake form can be found on the website at https://www.phantomsupport.org/.
