Since Monday, Coryell County has reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths and more than 100 new coronavirus cases.
The two additional deaths brings the county's total to 15.
In Friday's update, the county reported a total of 1,137 cases. Of them, 308 were active, and 814 people have recovered.
Lampasas County also had an increase of 28 total cases since Wednesday.
On Friday, Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert published the county's numbers to her official Facebook page.
There are now a total of 535 cases in Lampasas County, and of them, 75 are active, according to her post.
"That’s our highest active count to date, as well as our highest one day increase," Talbert said.
A total of 472 people have recovered and two remain hospitalized. The county has reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths.
