Coryell County reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths Friday, bringing the county's total to six.
In the county Friday, there were a total of 536 cases, 192 of which were active. There have been 338 recoveries, according to the county's website.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County reported four additional cases on Thursday.
The county normally receives its daily updates around 6 p.m., Emergency Management Coordinator Angela Rainwater has said.
Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert posted on her official Facebook page Thursday evening that there were a total of 260 cases, 19 of which are active.
There have been 233 recoveries and eight deaths. Two are still hospitalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.