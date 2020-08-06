The office of Congressman Roger Williams, R-Austin, announced a grant to the Housing Authority of Killeen for just over $20,000 this week.
The grant comes will help pay for housing choice vouchers as part of federal coronavirus aid funding that was passed by Congress.
The grant will provide administrative fees to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), including the Mainstream Vouchers,” the news release said.
“These grants are greatly beneficial to Housing Authorities in the 25th District who are working around the clock to provide assistance for their residents during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Williams said. “Though TX-25 has already received much-needed relief, I’m proud to deliver even greater funding under the CARES Act so our Texas Housing Authorities the ability to continue meeting the needs of their communities.”
Williams said two previous grants totaling $36,886 were awarded to the Housing Authority of Killeen with the same federal funding package, according to the release.
