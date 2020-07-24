More than 20 Killeen first-responders have tested positive for the coronavirus, and some have already recovered and returned to work, a city official said Friday.
“To date, we have had 10 fire personnel test positive for COVID-19. Six are currently in self-quarantine. Four have recovered and returned to work,” Killeen city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said Friday in an email responding to questions from the Herald.
The city is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “guidelines with regard to these cases,” Shine said, adding the city won’t release any more information about the cases due to medical privacy laws.
Meanwhile, at the Killeen Police Department, 13 “police personnel have tested positive to date,” Shine said. “Eight are currently in self-quarantine. Five have recovered and returned to work.”
Headlines broke on April 7 when the first positive case was reported at KPD.
A 13-year veteran of the Killeen police force had contracted COVID-19, KPD Police Chief Charles Kimble announced during a news conference on Facebook at the time.
“We asked that if you (the public) have a call for service that doesn’t necessarily require a police officer, call us on our non-emergency number (254-501-8800),” Kimble said at the time. “But if you do have an emergency, please call 9-1-1.”
Latest coronvirus numbers
Bell County did not update the total number of confirmed virus cases Friday. On Thursday, the county had 2,884 reported cases, with 1,272 recoveries and 18 deaths.
Killeen recorded its 1,000th case to lead the county, and Temple was close behind with 996 cases reported.
In Lampasas County, the total number of positive coronavirus cases increased by one from Thursday to 139, County Judge Randall Hoyer said Friday.
Of the cases, 52 are active, three are hospitalized and one has died, Hoyer said.
Coryell County reported 260 cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, and 83 recoveries. The numbers were not updated by 5 p.m. Friday.
