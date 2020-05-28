While the Bell County Jail has avoided additional COVID-19 infections since an officer contracted the contagious disease last week, Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced Thursday two additional city of Belton employees recently tested positive for the virus.
In total, three Belton staff members have the coronavirus. Mayor Marion Grayson announced Tuesday that an employee who did not have direct contact with the public had tested positive for the virus.
“All three of those city of Belton staff worked in the same building, all became symptomatic over the weekend and none were symptomatic at work,” Blackburn said during an online news conference from the Bell County Courthouse.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said one employee tested positive Thursday and the other received a diagnosis Wednesday.
“Three staff members testing positive is a concern,” Romer said. “Fortunately, the individuals have all been off work this week, so there has been no face-to-face contact with the public while they were symptomatic.”
He said all three employees had sustained contact at the finance building, 100 S. Davis St. Currently, the finance building — where Beltonians can pay their utility bills — is limited to drive-up service only, Romer added.
Cloth masks have been available for city of Belton employees, but they were not required to wear one, Romer said. Employees who work at the finance building were not wearing masks, he said.
Buildings with public foot traffic — such as City Hall, the finance building, the Lena Armstrong Public Library and the Belton Police Department — have employees behind a glass or plastic partition, the city spokesman added.
The three Belton employees are part of the 324 confirmed cases in Bell County. That is a 10-person increase since Wednesday, according to Bell County Public Health District data. No additional recoveries were reported Thursday.
JAIL
After a Bell County corrections officer tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Blackburn said the jail has not seen any new cases. As of Thursday, 128 Bell County Jail staff have been tested.
“No additional positives have been reported as a result of the 128 tests we have done so far,” the county judge said. “We still have approximately 108 tests to run. The number of folks we are testing has decreased because, in consultation with the health district, jail administration and staff, we’re not testing inmates at this time. Part of the reason for that is the inmates go through a health screening before they go into the jail.”
Although the state of Texas sent Bell County more than 1,000 test collections kits, the county does not plan to use them. The problem, Blackburn said, is the time it will take to receive results from the California laboratory to which the samples must be sent.
“The testing turnaround time for that was unknown to us, and as we talked about that — and in discussions with the health district about the number who needed to be tested — we have re-engaged discussions with a local health care provider, Baylor Scott & White, to see if they can locally source the test collection kits and do the testing for us,” Blackburn said. “That looks to be the way we would be going.”
CONTRACT TRACING
The Bell County Public Health District has reached more than 2,500 people through its efforts to trace individuals who may have been exposed to the virus. But, in recent weeks, those efforts have ramped down as health district staff have shifted back to their previous jobs.
“We have handed over our case contact tracing to the state,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “The state is taking that component of COVID-19 out of our hands because we simply don’t have the personnel to continue doing that.”
The transition occurred about two weeks ago, Robison-Chadwell said.
The health district, though, is still handling positive case investigations.
“I do expect that as we continue to roll down and our contractors’ time expires that we’ll probably have to hand over our case investigations as well,” Robison-Chadwell said.
TESTING
Bell County outpaces its neighboring counties in the number of tests performed. The health district reported 527 additional tests have been administered, bringing that total to 17,384.
“Our health care providers have been really ramping up testing, and we had multiple mobile testing sites locally,” the health district director said. “I really credit our recent testing numbers to a lot of testing in our hospitals. They report to me every day, and they have been really busy with testing.”
In the past month, the state operated four mobile testing sites in underserved communities in rural and minority-majority areas of the county.
Those sites — which were in Temple, Killeen, Rogers and Troy — resulted in seven positives and 291 negatives, Robison-Chadwell said. She added that 63 people were not tested because they did not clear the state’s screening process.
ENFORCEMENT
Bell County has received 263 calls about local businesses potentially not following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 executive orders, Blackburn said.
“The process we’re using for enforcement is if we receive a complaint and we do investigate and we do believe there is perhaps grounds for non-compliance, in terms of the governor’s orders, we are notifying the appropriate state licensing agency — if there is one,” Blackburn said, adding that, for example, if an alcohol-serving restaurant is not following the state’s regulations, the county will notify the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission about the violation so the agency can take whatever action it sees fit.
“If the agency or entity or business does not have a state licensing requirement or (does not) hold some sort of state license, we are reporting it to the state law enforcement agency, which is the (Texas) Department of Public Safety,” the county judge added.
BELL COUNTY CASES
- Total cases: 324/ 184 recovered, 3 dead
- Ever hospitalized: 50
- Ever admitted to ICU: 34
- Killeen: 136
- Temple: 98
- Belton: 32
- Harker Heights: 26
- Other: 32
State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Coryell County’s total has not changed since Wednesday, according to County Emergency Management Coordinator, Angela Rainwater.
The county remains at 225 total cases and reports 34 of those cases are active. There has been an increase of recoveries from 29 to 32, Rainwater said. The number of inmate cases remains at 157 in Gatesville area state prisons, according to the county’s tracker.
In Lampasas County, the total case count remains at nine, with zero active cases.
