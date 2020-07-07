The Clear Creek Child Development Center, a daycare facility at Fort Hood, had three employees test positive last week for the coronavirus, Fort Hood officials confirmed Tuesday.
“Upon notification from employees of the positive results, measures were immediately taken to contain the potential spread of COVID-19 within the facility. Classrooms and common spaces affected were immediately closed and sanitized,” officials said.
Contact tracing has been completed and everyone involved has been notified, Fort Hood officials said in a statement to the Herald.
The center has stayed open because the exposure was isolated, according to officials.
The center is located at 41015 Clear Creek Road on Fort Hood.
It is open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and offers full-day, before and after-school care for pre-kindergarten children from Clarke, Duncan and Oveta Culp Hobby elementary schools.
