Bell County is attempting to stock up on personal protective equipment for first responders in case of a larger, more severe COVID-19 outbreak.
The Commissioners Court on Monday morning unanimously approved a $58,000 grant application from the U.S. Department of Justice for the gear.
Later in the day, the Bell County Public Health District announced it identified three new COVID-19 cases — all in Killeen — and that an additional 1,913 tests were performed since Friday.
The county has a total of 206 cases, according to the health district. The Texas Department of State Health Services pinned that number at 220 — which includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on post — and can lag about a day behind local figures.
So far, 11,180 tests have been performed in Bell County. And four more Bell County residents have recovered from the virus, bringing that number to 135.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Coryell County is reporting 208 positive cases of the coronavirus as of Monday afternoon.
Of the total coronavirus cases in the county, 28 cases are active, 22 people have recovered and 2 people have died. The remaining 156 cases are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates at Gatesville state prisons.
Of the Coryell County cases, the number in the city of Copperas Cove climbed by one Monday to a total of 22.
According to a press release issued by Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young, one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Copperas Cove on Saturday. The new coronavirus patient is a woman in her 20s, according to the release. She is currently self-isolating.
Lampasas County currently has nine total cases of coronavirus, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer. Of those cases, seven are currently active. There have been no reported death due to coronavirus in Lampasas County.
BELL COUNTY
Bell County officials are still preparing for the worst.
“What I’ve conveyed to (Emergency Management Coordinator) Mike (Harmon) and others is my preference is that priority be given, on the purchase of these equipment, to the sheriff’s department relative to the potential of having to set up some sort of hot zone,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “So that if we do have a situation where … we have to send deputies in there in full PPE gear that we would have adequate supplies for them to do that. That’s the first priority for this equipment.”
Some of the PPE, Harmon told the Commissioners Court, will be used for rural first responders.
Harmon said the county, if it secures the grant, will buy masks, gowns, gloves and thermometers. Most of the equipment will be stored at the Bell County Jail, he said.
“This is the first of two grants that I’m aware of that will come to the (Commissioners) Court for consideration in terms of an application,” Blackburn said.
As the county prepares to purchase additional PPE, the county judge expects Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to announce new executive orders in the coming days.
“There are still a few remaining orders that have not been rescinded or modified. My sense is that the governor will probably be addressing those over the next two weeks or so,” Blackburn said.
Herald reporter Artie Phillips contributed to this report.
