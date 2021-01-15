Lampasas County reported 31 additional total coronavirus cases and an additional virus-related death Friday.
The death brings the county's total to 16.
As of the update on Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert's official Facebook page, there were 1,198 total cases, 98 of which were active and 10 who were hospitalized.
Lampasas County normally receives its daily update from the state between 4:30 and 6 p.m.
Coryell County did not provide an update since Thursday.
As of Thursday's update, there were a total of 2,401 cases, 417 of which are active, the county's website shows.
Twenty-two county residents have died from the virus, and 1,962 have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.