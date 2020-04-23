The office of the Coryell County Judge sent out a news release on Wednesday that said 35 employees at the six Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison units in the Gatesville area have tested positive for the coronavirus.
There are also 49 inmates in the prison units that have tested positive for the virus, according to the release. Those inmates are included in the 86 confirmed cases in Coryell County.
Of the the 35 employees, the Lane Murray state prison near Gatesillve has the largest portion of those cases with 24. Additionally, the Lane Murray Unit ranks third overall in the state prison system behind the Telford and Wynne units, each reporting 31 employees as positive. Telford is near New Boston, and the Wynne unit is in Huntsille.
The Lane Murray unit has 341 total employees and 1,341 total female inmates. The unit holds only women prisoners.
Statewide, there are 594 states inmates who tested positive for the virus and 252 TDCJ employees
“From the very beginning, there have been discrepancies in numbers being reported by DSHS and TDCJ. Those are both State Agencies over which the County has no control,” County Judge Roger Miller said in a news release. “We would certainly like for the numbers to align perfectly, but in lieu of that, we will do everything we can locally to depict an accurate and transparent picture of the cases being reported to the County.”
Not counting the inmates, Coryell County has not had a new case among county residents in five days, according to the release.
Residents are urged to continue to follow the guidelines and rules established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local governments.
