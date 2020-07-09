Indian Oaks Nursing Home in Harker Heights had five positive coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, according to Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the director of the Bell County Health District.
Robison-Chadwell said the health district contacted the nursing home to conduct mass testing at the home.
The nursing home is located at 415 Indian Oaks Drive in Harker Heights.
