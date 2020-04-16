The Bell County Public Health District identified nine new COVID-19 cases, five of them from Killeen, on Thursday.
The health district is now tracking 112 Bell County residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus. So far, 57 people have recovered.
Coryell County is reporting 70 cases of coronavirus Thursday, an increase of 10 cases, three of them state prison inmates.
The reported numbers Thursday included 29 active cases, four recoveries and one person who died as a result of the virus. Among the total, 36 are inmates of Gatesville prison units, who are tracked by the state and Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Lampasas County Judge Randall J. Hoyer told the Herald the county is still at 2 cases.
For Bell County, the Texas Department of State Health Services pinned the infection total at 115. The state’s number includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on post. The state report is compiled by 8 p.m. the previous day. The health district tracks only Bell County residents who live outside of Fort Hood.
Bell County has had three COVID-19-related deaths.
The health district released details on the county’s two most recent deaths. They are a Temple man in his 60s who died April 6 and a Killeen man in his 50s who died April 8, according to the Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.
Previously, the health district did not release basic information on the two men who recently died because their families requested they not do so.
In addition to the five Killeen residents, Bell County’s newest cases include a Temple man in his 30s; a Belton man in his 50s and two rural Bell County residents. The health district dashboard does not list details for rural Bell County cases, which includes unincorporated areas and small cities.
The new Killeen cases include a woman in her 30s; a woman in her 40s; a woman in her 50s; a man in his 60s; and a woman in her 70s.
Thursday’s update brings Killeen’s case count to 48 — the most infections in a Bell County city. Temple now has 33 cases; Belton has 11; Harker Heights has nine; and rural Bell County has seven, according to the health district.
Bell County men are still a majority of local COVID-19 infections than women, 55 percent to 45 percent.
Bell County cases are evenly divided between residents who are younger than 50 and those older than 50.
Health district data shows that 23 Bell County residents have been hospitalized and 19 have been admitted to an intensive care unit since the pandemic started.
State, area infections
New state numbers released Thursday said 16,455 Texans have tested positive for the virus and 393 residents have died.
Williamson County saw a 12-case increase Thursday, according to local health district data. That brings their total to 140 known infections.
Coryell County officials said Thursday they have 70 cases — a 10-person jump from Wednesday’s numbers.
McLennan County also saw a slight bump in coronavirus cases. Officials identified two new infections, bringing their total to 76.
Lampasas County’s tally still stands at two, according to local officials.
Texas Department of State Health Services numbers showed Milam County still has at least eight COVID-19 cases; Burnet County has seven; and Falls County has one.
Herald reporter Monique Brand contributed to this report.
