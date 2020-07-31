Coryell County has reported five new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, according to the county's website.
On Friday's update, there were a total of 366 cases.
Of the cases, 269 are active, 93 have recovered and four have died.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
In Lampasas County as of Wednesday, there were 158 confirmed positive cases, according to Angela Rainwater, the county's emergency management coordinator.
Of the total, 29 were active, and 127 have recovered.
There have been two deaths in Lampasas County.
Lampasas County officials could not be reached on Friday.
