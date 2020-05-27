Bell County leads its neighboring counties in the number of COVID-19 tests performed, according to data from local health districts and the state of Texas.
At least 16,857 tests have been administered in Bell County, according to the Bell County Public Health District. That has resulted in 314 confirmed cases — a five-person increase since Tuesday.
Williamson County — Bell’s most populous neighbor, with a population approaching 600,000 — has performed 9,413 tests, according to the Williamson County & Cities Health District. Williamson County, though, has more confirmed cases, with at least 584 infections.
McLennan County’s health department reported 6,314 tests. McLennan has 112 cases.
Here are figures for other area counties, according to Texas Department of State Health Services figures through May 26.
Coryell County, 2,149 tests
Burnet County, 823 tests
Lampasas County, 749 tests
Milam County, 604 tests
Falls County’s 263 tests
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the health district director, has said Bell County’s case count will continue to rise as testing continues to ramp up and residents venture out into public spaces more.
“I know it’s summer but please, please, please try and keep your distance from one another,” Robison-Chadwell said this week. “Wash your hands frequently and wear a mask if you are going to be somewhere where social distancing is not possible. If you get sick, even if it is just a sniffle, please stay home.”
As Bell County’s case count and testing figures increase, so do recoveries. Four more residents recovered from the virus Wednesday, local health officials said.
The county has not seen a coronavirus-related death in almost two months. Three Bell County residents have died from the virus. The last death was reported April 9.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
One new coronavirus case was reported in Coryell County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 225, according to Robert Harrell, Coryell County emergency management coordinator.
The one new case is of a county resident, not an inmate with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
June Huckabee, the executive assistant to County Judge Roger Miller, said TDCJ has not sent an update since May 13. The number of inmate cases remains at 157 in Gatesville area state prisons, according to the county’s tracker.
In Lampasas County, the total case count remains at nine, with zero active cases.
County Judge Randall Hoyer said all nine patients have been deemed recovered.
Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman contributed to this report.
