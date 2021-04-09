For the first time since March 29, Coryell County has updated its coronavirus numbers, and the number shows an increase of 61 total cases.
The new cases bring the county's total to 5,097 with 53 deaths. Of the cases, 85 are active and 4,959 have recovered.
June Huckabee, the executive assistant to County Judge Roger Miller told the Herald Friday that the reason for the long period of time between updates is because the county is constantly scrubbing the lists that are coming from the state. Huckabee said the state has several deaths attributed to the county that the county cannot verify.
In Lampasas County, an additional case was added to the count on Thursday evening.
The new case brings the county's total to 2,125 with 30 deaths.
Of the cases, 19 are active and one is hospitalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.