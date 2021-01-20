There are not many beds available in intensive care units in Bell County hospitals, according to local hospitals and the state health department.
A dashboard from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows the number of ICU beds available in the state and breaks the state down into regions.
Region L includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties and it says there are seven available ICU beds in the region.
The dashboard can be viewed at https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/0d8bdf9be927459d9cb11b9eaef6101f.
Updates from hospitals in Killeen and Harker Heights tell a similar story.
Lucy Taylor, the spokeswoman for Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, said Tuesday the hospital has a total 10 ICU beds, and it has been using between seven and nine of those beds over the last few weeks.
Erin Riley, the spokeswoman for AdventHealth-Central Texas, also said Tuesday the hospital has 10 beds, and it is currently using around 80% of those beds.
Representatives with the hospitals also spoke on how they would handle potential overflow of the ICU area.
“We have no plans to use overflow tents at this time,” Riley said. “We have the means to extend care within our hospital.”
Taylor included a similar response.
“Should the need arise, Seton Medical Center Harker Heights has a surge plan in place that utilizes available space within the facility,” she said.
Tiya Searcy with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple did not provide specific numbers on the hospital’s ICU beds but did provide a statement.
“For months, our health system has prepared to address the anticipated needs of this pandemic and has surge plans in place to successfully manage capacity to continue treating both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients,” Searcy said Wednesday. “Our hospitalization rate — including the number of patients being treated in our intensive care unit (ICU) — is higher today than it has been at any other point in the pandemic. We have enacted the first phase of our surge plans to accommodate patients who are in need of intensive care. To accommodate patients who are in need of intensive care, our surge plan includes the utilization of all available patient care space within our Temple hospital.”
At Fort Hood, Darnall Army Medical Center officials said they were unable to release the number of ICU beds in use or available “due to operational security.” However, the Army hospital can expand its bed capacity to accommodate the needs of beneficiaries.
