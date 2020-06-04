Bell County marked a somber event Thursday: 405 residents are now infected with COVID-19, local health officials said.
That is a nine-person increase from Wednesday’s figures, according to Bell County Public Health District data.
“The 400-mark is not a happy milestone, especially when you consider that there is a real person behind every number,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “From a strictly statistical perspective, the more data you have the more reliable it is for analysis.”
The health district did not report any new recoveries Thursday. However, the number of recoveries decreased by one to 205.
“A case labeled as recovered was discovered to be from another county,” Robison-Chadwell said, explaining the change. “The address we were previously given by the patient was not their actual residence, so that individual was removed from the dataset and transferred to the appropriate jurisdiction.”
A George Floyd rally and prayer service are planned for Friday and Saturday in Temple. The events are likely to draw a significant number of people. Robison-Chadwell offered advice to those who plan to attend the events.
“With any gathering we offer the following advice: Wear a mask if you cannot maintain social distance of six or more feet, wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face with unwashed hands,” Bell County’s top public health official said. “We also recommend that people with health conditions, those over 65 or those at generally higher risk, please consider avoiding such gatherings because they pose a risk for COVID-19 transmission. We also highly recommend that anyone with symptoms avoid gatherings, even if they have not been tested.”
Robison-Chadwell said large gathers increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
“I would anticipate an increase in cases within 7-14 days of an event where a gathering takes place,” she said.
Nursing home infections
Another retirement home — Garden Estates of Temple, 5320 205 Loop — has seen COVID-19 cases, Robison-Chadwell told the Telegram.
“The facility had two cases back in April, both residents. One has fully recovered. The other has been in isolation and will be retested today,” she said. “If that test is negative the person will be retested for a double negative before being released from isolation. These cases were prior to the mandate for testing of such facilities and the exposure was so limited as to not warrant it.”
Senior Lifestyle, a Chicago-based company that manages retirement homes nationwide, including Garden Estates of Temple, confirmed that two residents have tested positive for the virus.
“We currently have one positive case, who has been in isolation for the last 15 days,” Lane Jackson-Ellis, the Garden Estates of Temple executive director, said in a statement. “As per our guidelines, this resident must have two negative tests to be declared negative. This resident took the first of two tests today and we are waiting on the results.”
At least two other retirement homes in Bell County have had COVID-19 infections among their residents.
Weston Inn & Nursing Rehabilitation, 2505 S. 37th St. in Temple, has at least 31 residents and staff who have the coronavirus. The outbreak started late last week. Two Weston Inn residents have died. Five Bell County residents have died.
At least four people at Wildflower Place Assisted Living Community, 706 Red Coat Drive in Temple, have tested positive for the virus.
Another Temple long-term care facility — TLC East Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1511 Marlandwood Road — has had three staff members who were infected. San Marcos-based Caraday Healthcare manages TLC East and Weston Inn.
CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIES
Coryell County is now reporting 236 total cases of the coronavirus, according to June Huckabee, the executive assistant to the county judge, on Thursday. That is three cases fewer than Bob Harrell, the county’s emergency management coordinator, told the Herald on Wednesday.
Huckabee said the reason for the change is that three of the cases that were reported Wednesday should be changed to Lampasas County cases.
Of the confirmed cases, the county is reporting that 160 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates.
Lampasas County still confirms the county at 10 cases, all have recovered.
Herald reporter Hunter King contributed to this report.
By Jacob SanchezFME News Service
Bell County marked a somber event Thursday: 405 residents are now infected with COVID-19, local health officials said.That is a nine-person increase from Wednesday’s figures, according to Bell County Public Health District data.“The 400-mark is not a happy milestone, especially when you consider that there is a real person behind every number,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “From a strictly statistical perspective, the more data you have the more reliable it is for analysis.”The health district did not report any new recoveries Thursday. However, the number of recoveries decreased by one to 205.“A case labeled as recovered was discovered to be from another county,” Robison-Chadwell said, explaining the change. “The address we were previously given by the patient was not their actual residence, so that individual was removed from the dataset and transferred to the appropriate jurisdiction.”A George Floyd rally and prayer service are planned for Friday and Saturday in Temple. The events are likely to draw a significant number of people. Robison-Chadwell offered advice to those who plan to attend the events.“With any gathering we offer the following advice: Wear a mask if you cannot maintain social distance of six or more feet, wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your face with unwashed hands,” Bell County’s top public health official said. “We also recommend that people with health conditions, those over 65 or those at generally higher risk, please consider avoiding such gatherings because they pose a risk for COVID-19 transmission. We also highly recommend that anyone with symptoms avoid gatherings, even if they have not been tested.”Robison-Chadwell said large gathers increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.“I would anticipate an increase in cases within 7-14 days of an event where a gathering takes place,” she said.Nursing home infectionsAnother retirement home — Garden Estates of Temple, 5320 205 Loop — has seen COVID-19 cases, Robison-Chadwell told the Telegram.“The facility had two cases back in April, both residents. One has fully recovered. The other has been in isolation and will be retested today,” she said. “If that test is negative the person will be retested for a double negative before being released from isolation. These cases were prior to the mandate for testing of such facilities and the exposure was so limited as to not warrant it.”Senior Lifestyle, a Chicago-based company that manages retirement homes nationwide, including Garden Estates of Temple, confirmed that two residents have tested positive for the virus.“We currently have one positive case, who has been in isolation for the last 15 days,” Lane Jackson-Ellis, the Garden Estates of Temple executive director, said in a statement. “As per our guidelines, this resident must have two negative tests to be declared negative. This resident took the first of two tests today and we are waiting on the results.”At least two other retirement homes in Bell County have had COVID-19 infections among their residents.Weston Inn & Nursing Rehabilitation, 2505 S. 37th St. in Temple, has at least 31 residents and staff who have the coronavirus. The outbreak started late last week. Two Weston Inn residents have died. Five Bell County residents have died.At least four people at Wildflower Place Assisted Living Community, 706 Red Coat Drive in Temple, have tested positive for the virus.Another Temple long-term care facility — TLC East Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1511 Marlandwood Road — has had three staff members who were infected. San Marcos-based Caraday Healthcare manages TLC East and Weston Inn.CORYELL, LAMPASAS COUNTIESCoryell County is now reporting 236 total cases of the coronavirus, according to June Huckabee, the executive assistant to the county judge, on Thursday. That is three cases fewer than Bob Harrell, the county’s emergency management coordinator, told the Herald on Wednesday. Huckabee said the reason for the change is that three of the cases that were reported Wednesday should be changed to Lampasas County cases. Of the confirmed cases, the county is reporting that 160 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates.Lampasas County still confirms the county at 10 cases, all have recovered.Herald reporter Hunter King contributed to this report.jsanchez@tdtnews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.