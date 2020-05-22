Nine positive results from coronavirus tests came from three separate days of mobile testing in Coryell County over the last two weeks, according to a news release from Gary Young, the emergency management coordinator for Copperas Cove.
The testing was on May 4, May 11 and May 14 at Gatesville Civic Center and Copperas Cove Fire Station No. 2 as well as other locations in the county. Over the three days there were nearly 500 tests administered, according to the release. Of those tests, nine of them came back positive, 464 came back negative and five of the results are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.