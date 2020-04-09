Regina Dunlap, 47, is a Harker Heights resident that has battled the coronavirus over recent weeks and she now believes she has defeated the virus.
Dunlap, a web application developer for the Department of Defense at Fort Hood, tested positive for the virus on March 27 at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. She went to the hospital because of trouble breathing and got her test results over the phone from the hospital.
“I was shocked. I fell to my knees and all I could do was cry. I just couldn’t believe that was happening to me,” Dunlap said about her reaction to the positive result.
While she was at the hospital, doctors found pneumonia in her left lung as well.
Dunlap said she thinks she contracted the virus while she was in Atlanta for web-development training for her job.
She was in Atlanta from March 6 to March 20 and she said she was sitting next to someone at the training who was clearly sick.
When she returned home from the training, she was not able to get tested for the virus. On March 27, she got in the shower and was winded while in the shower. After getting out of the shower, Dunlap collapsed on her living room floor and paramedics took her to Seton.
Other symptoms Dunlap said she noticed included migraines 10 times worse than she had ever had before, body aches, sweats, no sense of taste and weight loss.
Dunlap took Tylenol and BC Powder for the aching and to keep her temperature down, and those over-the-counter medicines did help, she said.
What do people that contract the virus need to do to fight?
“Stay hydrated, it’s very important to drink hot teas, something with lemon. Don’t drink anything cold. Rest upright, take tylenol. I took BC Powder and I think that is what kept me from getting a fever,” Dunlap said.
Dunlap is currently self quarantined in her house and will be staying in her home until at least Wednesday. After Wednesday, she said she hopes to see her primary doctor and get officially cleared of the virus.
As of Thursday morning, there are 74 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Bell County with two deaths related to the virus and 15 people have officially recovered from the virus, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Dunlap posted a Facebook live video discussing her experience. The video can be found here:
