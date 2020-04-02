A recent study by SmartAsset showed that over 96% of households in Killeen will receive a check as part of the new stimulus package from the federal government in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Just under 93% of households in Killeen will receive the full benefit the package offers, according to the study by SmartAsset, a financial advice company based in New York.
The stimulus package — approved by Congress last week — set aside $250 billion for direct payments to individuals and families.
Killeen ranks inside the 25 cities that will benefit the most from the package, in terms of percentage of households, according to the study.
The full check of $1,200 would be sent to individuals with an adjusted gross income of up to $75,000 and a reduced benefit would be sent to individuals earning up to $99,000. For married couples without children, the full benefit of $2,400 would go to couples earning a combined amount of less than $150,000, and a reduced benefit would phase out completely at a combined income of $198,000. For those with children, there is also an additional $500 payment per child to help American families weather the recession and save money, according to the SmartAsset study.
The New York Times reported that families can expect their checks by around April 17.
The full report, including the methodology and key findings, can be found here: https://smartasset.com/checking-account/cities-where-the-most-and-fewest-people-would-benefit-from-covid19-stimulus-2020.
would this stimilus include those who are on a fixed income, retirement,ssi, or disability
