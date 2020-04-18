Hundreds of cars lined the parking lot of the Christian House of Prayer in Killeen Saturday morning as area residents looked to receive some support from a mobile food pantry.
“I’m grateful that they’re doing this,” said Copperas Cove resident Stephanie Velez as she waited for her turn.
The Copperas Cove-based Refuge Corporation mobile food pantry now operates in a drive-thru format to keep volunteers and patrons safe during the coronavirus outbreak.
Although the mobile food pantry operates in a drive-thru service now, Joseph Solomon, executive director of the organization, said no one will be turned away, even if they are not in a vehicle.
This was the first time Velez had come to the food pantry. She heard about it from her mother who was in the vehicle in front of hers. It was her mother’s first time as well.
“I was amazed,” Velez said of her first impressions. “There’s a lot of people here.”
Solomon said he estimated around 200 cars were in the parking lot when the operations began at 9 a.m.
He said the organization was prepared for a much larger number of families than normal.
“We are bracing for about 465 families,” Solomon said.
On an average month before the pandemic, the mobile food pantry would serve around 175 families, Solomon said.
All packed into two trucks and individual bags, the organization had around 23,000 pounds of food that included, but was not limited to, meats, boxed good, dry goods and bread. Solomon said each family receives around 40 to 50 pounds of food.
Solomon said it is an honor to serve the community.
“We want to do our part,” he said. “We are just one link in a chain of support.”
One volunteer, Diane Sims, said the best part of seeing people come through is knowing the impact the volunteers had.
“Knowing that we’ve fulfilled their need, knowing that we’ve made a difference in their homes,” she said.
Sims has been volunteering with the ministry for around a year and a half.
“The joy of serving the community,” Sims said about what motivated her to begin volunteering.
The preparation for this week’s food pantry took about a week, Solomon said.
The mobile food pantry operates on the third Saturday of every month at various locations in Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights.
Part of the preparation includes raising the funds to order the food, ordering the food and packaging the food.
Solomon said the most time-consuming process of the preparation is the packaging of the food into individual bags for the families.
The Refuge Corporation is a ministry of Christian House of Prayer. The organization serves people from the entire area.
“We’ve got people from all over,” Solomon said. “This is not just Killeen.”
The Refuge Corporation posts on its Facebook page when and where the organization will set up shop to serve the community next.
