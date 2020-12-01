Nolanville will not be providing free COVID-19 testing today, as it has on previous Wednesdays.
The city had been providing free testing at its Central Bell County Fire & Rescue Station from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday. Kara Escajeda, Nolanville city manager, said she hopes the city can begin testing again on next Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The station is located at 84 N. Main St., and Escajeda hopes testing will continue to be offered there every Wednesday for the remainder of the year. She added that once testing is restored, residents will not have to bring anything with them other than possibly a photo ID. Pre-registration can be completed at www.gogettested.com but it can also be completed on site.
Outside of Nolanville, the nearest cities offering free testing are Waco and Georgetown.
Killeen
The Killeen Independent School District will offer free COVID testing to students and staff beginning Thursday at the former Nolan Middle School building, 505 Jasper Drive, in Killeen, using the entrance on Second Street.
Testing times will be from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days.
KISD students and employees may take advantage of the optional free rapid screening with an appointment. Parents or legal guardians will need to sign a waiver for students under 18. Appointments will be available online or by phone closer to the launch date. Additional information will be available online https://www.killeenisd.org/covid19_screening.
Hilary Shine, the spokeswoman for the city of Killeen, said that the free testing in the city is provided by the state and currently they have moved their resources to more high risk areas.
She did not give a time or date for a new testing site to come to Killeen.
Shine said that the city does not receive money from or pay for the free testing site. “The state provides the mobile testing sites through their funds,” Shine said.
Here is a look at some other testing sites in the Central Texas area:
Waco
Free testing site at 4601 N. 19th Street
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit texas.curativeinc.com/ to schedule an appointment.
Waco Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
915 La Salle Ave.
Sunday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by an appointment, fees may apply.
Visit www.doineedacovid19test.com to schedule an appointment.
Waco Convention Center
100 Washington Ave.
Sunday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by an appointment, fees may apply.
Visit www.doineedacovid19test.com to schedule an appointment.
Georgetown
CVS
4426 Williams Drive by appointment only and fees may apply,
Visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic to schedule an appointment.
Round Rock
Free testing site at 1555 University Blvd.
Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Visit texas.curativeinc.com/ to schedule an appointment.
CVS
500 University Boulevard by appointment only and fees may apply,
Visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic to schedule an appointment.
Williamson County Annex
211 Commerce Blvd.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
No physician referral required; Testing by appointment only; Drive-through testing
Pflugerville
CVS
2013 Kelly Lane by appointment only and fees may apply,
Visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic to schedule an appointment.
Austin Public Health Testing Location free testing (Pflugerville)
103 N Railroad Ave.
Monday, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m to 6 p.m.
No physician referral required; No appointment required; Drive-through testing
Pflugerville Stadium
1440 W Pecan Street
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon
No physician referral required; No appointment required; Drive-through testing
For more locations in Texas visit covidtest.tdem.texas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.