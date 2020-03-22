A&M-Central Texas University has converted nearly all courses to online and are planning to resume studies on Monday, according to a press release issued by campus spokeswoman Karen Clos.
According to the release, faculty members have been in contact with students through email and other online tools.
Students who do not have computer resources will have the ability to utilize the university library and other computer labs on a limited basis, and the university website will have continuously updated information regarding COVID-19 and its impact on operations.
While the campus remains open to assist students, staff members are working remotely and are accessible via email and phone. For the latest updates related to COVID-19, please go to our website at http://www.tamuct.edu/covid19/index.html.
