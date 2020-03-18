BELTON — The Bell County courthouse has new décor — a wallpaper of letter-size coronavirus warning sheets — but few people are around to see them.
This week the county’s coronavirus warning status can be seen at the Bell County courthouse, with its walls blanketed with information sheets on COVID-19 and another page that explains “social distancing.”
Some people are donning masks or using their sleeves to open doors, and everyone is sitting farther apart in the courtroom than just a week ago. Judge Fancy Jezek asked people gathered in her courtroom on Tuesday to practice social distancing. She reminded defendants who were out on bond and their families to wait in the hallway until the deputy called their cases, avoiding courtroom crowds.
Defendants who were in custody were allowed into the jail’s waiting area five at a time, also a departure from the norm.
“I think it’s going to get bumpier before it gets better,” said Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman. He was reviewing cases while surrounded by empty chairs in the courthouse hallway.
On a typical day, many of those chairs would be occupied. Fewer cars are in the parking lot and fewer cases are being heard, despite a full docket.
“This is a difficult and unprecedented situation,” said Judge Gordon Adams, who presides over the 169th Judicial District Court.
Adams spoke with the Herald on Tuesday about what he sees going forward.
“We know a lot of people are having their hearings delayed, and we totally understand that for that person, that hearing is one of the most important things in their lives,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can to come around full circle and make sure everyone gets the hearings they deserve.”
Administrative order
Adams issued an administrative order on Monday informing people that district courts, courts at law and justice of the peace courts will be providing “essential functions and hearings only, beginning (Tuesday) March 17 and continuing through April 10,” according to the order.
“Examples of essential functions include criminal magistration proceedings, CPS removal hearings, temporary restraining orders/temporary injunctions, juvenile detention hearings, and family violence protective orders,” the order reads.
All jury trials are suspended through April 10.
“The order is an attempt to protect all the folks who appear at the courthouse all the time — attorneys, judges, parties, witnesses, everyone who works here, and, most importantly, the public who come here for the services provided at the courthouse,” he said.
The April 10 date is not set in stone.
“We’ll take another look at that date in the coming few days or a week,” Adams said. “It’s likely that it will be extended.”
Adams said that his order follows guidelines conveyed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the governor’s office and the local health authority.
“We honestly didn’t have a lot of options,” he said. “We really had no choice (except to) reduce it to essential functions and hearings. There are a lot of hearings that are being passed.”
Resetting many family law cases has drastically reduced the number of people at the courthouse.
“These cases generate a lot of people.”
Adams said that there are some functions that cannot be scaled back, however.
“Certain functions have to go on because of the Constitution, so the courthouse will never truly be closed,” he said. “The District Attorney’s office will always have a crew who are screening criminal complaints, a magistrate will always have to read defendants their rights and consider bonds, and a court will always have to be available to deal with family violence protective orders.”
Adams said he is not sure if the courthouse could ever close to the public because of Texas’s Open Courts Doctrine. “The public has a right to be in court if the court is doing business,” Adams said. “But it wouldn’t surprise me if there were actions taken in the future that would restrict access to the courthouse.”
In the meantime, following the county’s plan of social distancing can be harder than it sounds.
“Some of our courtrooms are not very big, so that can make it difficult,” Adams said. He asked that folks be patient with the Bell County deputies who are tasked with enforcing the six-foot distancing.
“Our deputies are trying really hard so we want everyone to be cooperative,” he said.
Adams also expects attorneys to contact the court if they or their client start to feel ill or experience symptoms.
“We don’t want anyone up here who is sick, so if you’re ill or experiencing symptoms, we don’t want to jeopardize everyone else around that case, so just tell us and reset the case.”
