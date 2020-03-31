New Px

Fort Hood's Clear Creek Post Exchange Shopping Center is a 270,000 square-foot shopping center that opened in 2015. All AAFES locations will be outfitted with plastic shields at points of sale at all locations to keep servicemembers and associates safe.

All Army & Air Force Exchange Service locations, including at Fort Hood, are expected to have clear acrylic shields at cash registers, according to a news release.

The shields are being installed at all AAFES locations to help prevent the coronavirus spread.

All locations include main stores, express stores, military clothing stores and restaurants, the release said.

“The Exchange encourages shoppers to observe social distancing (staying at least 6 feet from others); pay with their MILITARY STAR cards or other debit and credit cards rather than cash for purchases; and use proper hand-washing techniques,” the release said.

