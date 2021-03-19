More COVID-19 vaccine appointments for both the first and second doses will be available next week at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center for eligible beneficiaries ages 16 and older.
Beneficiaries can schedule a first dose appointment online at www.tricareonline.com or by phone through the Patient Appointment Line at 254-288-8888, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
To book a second dose appointment, beneficiaries can call the Patient Appointment Line at 254-288-8888. All vaccinations are by appointment only; walk-ins are not permitted.
Active duty personnel should contact their unit and/or chain of command for their vaccine schedule.
Beneficiaries should bring a valid Department of Defense identification card and their Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card if receiving the second dose, according to the news release.
Abrams gym, building 23001, is located on 62nd Street and Support Avenue. The vaccination site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Darnall is administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to persons age 16 and older, including healthy uniformed personnel and others authorized to receive vaccines from DOD.
