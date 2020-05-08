It was mid-March when the lives of four registered nurse students at AdventHealth-Central Texas changed.
As they were preparing for their clinicals portion of the program, COVID-19 came to the forefront and they learned additional skills that they will take with them forever.
Along with learning about the extra gear such as personal protection equipment, the four went from hands-on training to shadowing the nurses taking care of patients whether it was coronavirus related or not. All of the classes went virtual.
Now, after 12 weeks, the four officially graduated with their registered nurse degrees and are taking on the next step in their nursing career. The ceremony was held outside the hospital’s education building early Friday afternoon, under a tent and while practicing social distancing.
“As a nurse, I just kind of knew this is what we signed up for and our job is to be there for people, even when the worse is going on,” said 22-year-old Delia Haley, one of the residents. “It didn’t really hit us on how bad this was going to be until… the mask, everyone is wearing the mask now, and wearing a respirator 24/7.”
Triziah Benavente, 24, said the hospital leadership made the learning transition easy and kept the group updated on what was going on “while keeping ourselves and our patients safe.”
Norman Gladden, 43, said the hospital leadership was very patient with them during the program during the switch to COVID-19 training.
Ericka Phillips, 46, said she always wanted to be a nurse and the training transition turned into “a normal thing.”
“This was like a normal thing whereas a nurse that’s been a nurse for 20 years, it’s completely not normal,” Phillips said. “We just adapted, this is the way we adapted as (new) nurses.”
During Friday’s ceremony, AdventHealth-Central Texas Director of Clinical Informatics and Education Thomas Wilhite handed each graduate a certificate and their official RN employee badge. The nurses were congratulated by hospital staff and their future co-workers.
“Thank you for persevering … You are truly a select few who can sit back and say ‘When I went through my nurse residency, there was COVID(19),” Wilhite said to the group to conclude the graduation ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.