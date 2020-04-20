AdventHealth is giving residents of Central Texas a chance to give back to healthcare employees on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The healthcare company has started a website that provides the public with a chance to contribute directly to COVID-19 relief efforts and provide encouragement to the employees helping to treat those affected.
The website offers three options: a donation to an emergency relief fund that is 100% tax-deductible; donations of food, care packages, or other items directly to AdventHealth employees or teams; and, a way to leave supportive notes for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare team members.
More information is available online at https://www.adventhealth.com/coronavirus-resource-hub/ways-give-back.
Staff report
