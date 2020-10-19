An arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald details some of the accusations against a Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman who was arrested last week in Waco on a misdemeanor assault-family violence charge.
Taina Maya, KISD chief of communications and marketing, was arrested by Waco police on Oct. 14. She told the Herald on Friday that it was a verbal argument with her husband, during which she said that both she and her husband called the police in order to keep the argument from escalating.
The Waco Police Department officers responding to the scene noted a “red mark on left bicep” of Maya’s husband.
“After speaking with both parties, it was determined that there was a verbal altercation occurring at the dining room table where (Maya’s husband) was working his computer…(Maya) wanted to get (his) attention and did so by closing the lid on his laptop computer,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Then (Maya) grabbed (him) around his shoulders with both hands.”
Police said that he stood up and were locked with each other’s hands on the other’s arms. She told police that she had her hands on his shoulders but he told police that she had him in a headlock until he was able to back her into a nearby wall.
She told police that she then attempted to knee (her husband) to get him off her and he told police that he was trying to keep her from hurting him.
“It was determined from my investigation that (Maya) was most likely the primary aggressor, and though (the alleged victim) did not wish to press charges, she was arrested for family violence assault at the level of misdemeanor,” police said.
The case has been referred to a Waco PD detective.
After the Herald posted its initial story last week, the newspaper’s social media accounts erupted.
Many of the 172 comments were in support of Maya and critical of the Herald’s decision to write the story when it appeared at the time that the argument was entirely verbal.
“Come on. It's a stressful time we are living in right now, I'm sure we all have gotten under our loved ones’ skin at some point during this COVID crisis. There was no physical altercation, so I'm hoping that this doesn't adversely affect her job,” wrote one person on Facebook.
The school district has not fired Maya because the offense was listed as "non-reportable."
Other folks questioned whether a man would have been treated the same way, so the Herald reached out to the school district on its specific policy but has not heard back.
(2) comments
I guess domestic violence doesn't matter to kisd. Anyone else at any other occupation would be put on administrative leave, followed by either resignation or terminated. What kind of standard and example are we setting for the children in the district?
Exactly and she has been really rude blocking parents and their comments over covid concerns about their children ON KISD page ... clearly she can't keep her cool she is a liability.
