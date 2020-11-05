After closing last week to help mitigate an increase of the coronavirus within its walls, Copperas Cove High School is expected resume classes on Monday, district spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said Wednesday night.
The high school closed for in-person classes Oct. 28, however, Cove High students have still attended online classes since then.
A news release on Oct. 26 said that there had been an increase of virus cases in the high school and another small group of individuals exposed to those who have tested positive.
The district’s coronavirus case count page on its website shows active cases only.
According to the website, as of Wednesday, there are a total of 27 active lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus within the district.
Nineteen of the active cases — 10 students and nine faculty — are in the high school, according to the district’s website.
Copperas Cove Junior High and S.C. Lee Junior High have one student case each, Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary has one student and one faculty, House Creek Elementary has one student case, Williams/Ledger Elementary has two student cases and the Technology Services/Distric Training Facility has one employee case.
The district’s tracker can be found online at https://www.ccisd.com/290332_2.
