Cracker Barrel, 201 W. Central Texas Expressway, in Harker Heights has reopened its dining area after being closed for about a week.
The Bell County Health Department said around July 27 that an employee of the restaurant tested positive for the virus, but it came from a non-FDA approved coronavirus test, which county health officials do not count.
“Non-FDA approved test results are not counted in our overall cases as there are concerns with the reliability,” the health district said last week. “Out of an abundance of caution the facility is going to close and clean. One of our inspectors has been working with them on guidance, but we’re not seeing any evidence of a significant issue.”
The restaurant closed its dining area on July 27 and conducted daily deep cleanings of the area, according to an email Wednesday from Cracker Barrel media relations.
The restaurant’s dining area reopened Monday and staff are continuing to follow guidance from the county’s health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the email.
