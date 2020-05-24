The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, like others throughout the world, is taking a hit as a result of fewer passengers and adjusted flight schedules.
Parking revenue is one area impacted, for example. Killeen Aviation Director Mike Wilson said the most recent reports show losses due to COVID-19 totaling $163,400 for FY20 to date.
There is also a decline in overall monthly revenue after a strong start to the year.
In February, airport officials reported $241,724 for the month, compared with $225,392 in February 2019. In March, the airport reported $223,612 in revenue, compared with $265,390 the previous March.
Wilson told the Herald on Wednesday that out of the monthly revenue the airport made, “expenses are planned within revenue available,” adding that the airport’s main expenses are personnel costs and expenses related to safety and security.
For FY20, the airport’s budget is $3.2 million, and $729,875 is allotted in the airport’s reserve account. Out of the total budget, 62%, or $2 million, is dedicated to personnel cost and $379,810 for support services such as water, telephone, gas and internet. In FY19, the regional airport had $2.6 million, with $1.5 million dedicated to personnel services.
A more than $717,000 federal grant was given to the airport this month. Wilson said with that money “we do not anticipate using fund balance (reserve account) this fiscal year or next.”
The airport is expected to receive $1.2 million in additional federal funding, from the Federal Aviation Administration, which Wilson said “decisions for use will be discussed with council when funding is received.”
City spokesperson Hilary Shine said both of the grant monies would go to “for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.”
The funding is part of President Donald Trump Administration’s CARES Act airport grant program.
When asked how long the $717K grant will last, Wilson responded, “We do not know the extent of losses because we don’t know the extent of the COVID-19 impact on travel. The funding received will be used to cover lost revenue (this fiscal year).”
“We expect the federal funding to cover lost revenue and provide for airport expenses,” Wilson said, adding that the airport does not intend to ask the city for additional funding for this fiscal year or in the future.
To maintain low operating costs, Wilson said, the airport deferred most non-essential purchases such as cosmetic upgrades or non-essential maintenance and has a hiring freeze.
The current budget allows for 37 full-time employees with 32 positions filled. Of the five open positions, one is Wilson’s former position before his new role — operations manager.
The other four positions are a business manager, a senior line service technician and two airport service workers.
“There is no timeline to overcome this, but we will continue to be proactive and remain flexible to a constantly changing environment,” Wilson said.
