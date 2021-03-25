As coronavirus vaccine distribution continues to improve, the state of Texas will open up eligibility to receive the vaccine to anyone 16 and older, regardless of occupation, beginning Monday.
Vaccine providers may still prioritize appointments for people 80 and older.
The Department of Veterans Affairs also announced Thursday that all veterans, their spouses and some caregivers can now get the vaccine at the VA.
President Joe Biden signed the “Save Lives Act” on Wednesday, which made this possible.
To find out the full list of who qualifies under the new law, visit http://bit.ly/VAvax.
Bill Negron, public affairs officer at the Temple VA hospital, said those who qualify can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register and indicate their interest in receiving a vaccine from VA. It also gives users updates about the vaccine rollout progress.
Below is a list of known vaccination sites in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Gatesville and Lampasas.
Some of the vaccine providers can be found on the Texas Department of State Health Services website, and others have been designated providers by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Vaccine availability is dependent on supply.
Killeen
- Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center. Sign up at www.bellcountytx.com/vax-killeen.
- AdventHealth-Central Texas, 2405 S. Clear Creek Road, Suite 101. Go to adventhealthctx.com/vaccine or call 877-VIRUS-HQ (877-847-8747).
- CVS is also offering vaccines at some local stores. To schedule a vaccine, go to http://bit.ly/CVSCovid.
- H-E-B Pharmacy, 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
- H-E-B Pharmacy, 2511 Trimmier Road. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
- Walgreens is offering the vaccine at some local stores. Schedule by going to http://bit.ly/Walgreensvaccine.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 1400 Lowes Blvd. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Harker Heights
- Seton Medical Center, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. Go to www.setonharkerheights.net/coronavirus. You will receive a call to schedule an appointment three to five business days after a request was made.
- H-E-B Pharmacy, 601 Indian Trail. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 2020 Heights Drive. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
- Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway. Go to SamsClub.com/covid.
Copperas Cove
- H-E-B Pharmacy, 2990 E. Business Highway 190. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 2720 E. U.S. Highway 190. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Gatesville
- H-E-B Pharmacy, 1207 E. Main St. Go to https://vaccine.heb.com/.
- Coryell Memorial Hospital, 1507 W. Main St. Go to https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/coryell-health.
- Walmart Pharmacy, 2805 S. State Highway 36. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Lampasas
- AdventHealth-Rollins Brook, 608 N. Key Ave. Call 512-556-3682.
- Walmart, 1710 E. Central Texas Expressway. Go to Walmart.com/covidvaccine.
Fort Hood
- Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Support Avenue and 62nd Street. Call 254-288-8888 for an appointment.
Belton
- Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121. Appointments are for first doses on March 30 and March 31 only. Go to www.BellCountyTX.com/Vax beginning Friday.
